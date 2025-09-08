Donkey Kong Bananza Debuts in 2nd on the German Charts for July 2025 - Sales

The list of the best-selling games in Germany for August 2025 have been released.

There were multiple new releases in the top 20 with Mafia: The Old Country debuting in first place.

Other games to debut on the charts for the month include Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater in fourth place, NBA 2K26 in eighth place, Madden NFL 26 in 15th place, and Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Hinokami Chronicles 2 in 20th place.

Battlefield 2042 and Anno 1800 re-entered the charts in second and fifth places, respectively. Hogwarts Legacy is up five spots to third place, Grand Theft Auto V is up four spots to sixth place, while Red Dead Redemption 2 fell two spots to seventh place.

EA Sports FC 25 dropped from first to ninth place, Donkey Kong Bananza fell from second to 10th place, It Takes Two dropped from fourth to 11th place, and F1 25 fell six spots to 12th place.

Need for Speed: Heat and Ghost Recon: Breakpoint re-entered the charts in 13th and 14th places, respectively. The Crew Motorfest is up three spots to 15th place, while Split Fiction dropped five spots to 17th place. A Way Out and WWE 2K25 re-entered the charts in 18th and 19th places, respectively.

