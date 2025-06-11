Stellar Blade Hits Highest Concurrent Player Count on Steam for PlayStation Published Single-Player Game - News

PlayStation Publishing and developer SHIFT UP released Stellar Blade earlier today on PC via Steam and on launch day has set a new record for the highest concurrent player count on Steam for a single-player game published by PlayStation.

As of the time of writing the game has peaked at 79,096 concurrent players beating out the previous single-player record holder, Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut, of 77,154 concurrent players, according to SteamDB.

Only one PlayStation published game has had a higher concurrent player count and that is the multiplayer game, Helldivers 2, at 458,709 concurrent players.

Stellar Blade first released for the PlayStation 5 in April 2024 and surpassed one million units sold as of June 25, 2024.

Here are the top 10 peak concurrent player counts for PlayStation published games on Steam:

Helldivers 2 - 458,709 players Stellar Blade - 79,096 players (and counting) Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut - 77,154 players God of War - 73,529 players Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered - 66,436 players Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition - 56,557 players Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition - 40,462 players The Last of Us Part I - 36,496 players God of War Ragnarök - 35,615 players The Last of Us Part II Remastered - 30,690 players

