Dragon Age: The Veilguard Debuts in 2nd on the Steam Charts

Dragon Age: The Veilguard has debuted in second place on the Steam Weekly Top Sellers chart (excluding revenue generated by free games) for Week 45, 2024, which ended November 5, 2024.

The original Red Dead Redemption over 14 years after it released on the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 saw its debut on PC. The game debuted in sixth place.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 in its second week remained in first place, while pre-orders for Monster Hunter Wilds shot up the charts to take third place. Steam Deck remained in fourth place, while Cyberpunk 2077 re-entered the top 10 in fifth place.

Sons of the Forest re-entered the charts in 11th place, EA Sports FC 25 fell two spots to eighth place, and Helldivers 2 re-entered the top 10 in ninth place. Factorio rounds out the top 10.

Here are the Steam Weekly Top Sellers by revenue for the week (excluding free games):

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Dragon Age: The Veilguard - NEW Monster Hunter Wilds - Pre-orders Steam Deck Cyberpunk 2077 Red Dead Redemption - NEW Sons of the Forest EA Sports FC 25 Helldivers 2 Factorio

Here are the Steam Weekly Top Sellers by revenue for the week (including free games):

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Counter-Strike 2 Dragon Age: The Veilguard - NEW Throne and Liberty Monster Hunter Wilds - Pre-orders Steam Deck War Thunder Naraka: Blackpoint Cyberpunk 2077 Red Dead Redemption

The Steam charts are ordered by revenue, include pre-order numbers, and hardware. If a game appears multiple times it is because it has multiple editions.

