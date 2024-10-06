Itagaki Games Has Shut Down - News

/ 438 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Itagaki Games has shut down, according to a company dissolution notice posted on Japan's government gazette.

"Dissolution Notice: [Itagaki Games, LLC] has been dissolved, so if you have any claims against our company, please submit your claims within two months from the day this notice is published," reads the notice (via a translation by Gematsu).

Itagaki Games was established in January 2021 by Tomonobu Itagaki, who is best known for creating the Dead or Alive series and being a producer and director on Ninja Gaiden 1 and 2.

The studio had yet to release any games, however, its first game was supposed to release for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles