Luigi's Mansion 2 HD Tops the French Charts - Sales

/ 378 Views

posted 5 hours ago

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) has retaken first place on the French charts for week 33, 2024, according to SELL.

Luigi's Mansion 2 HD (NS) dropped one spot to second place, while Super Mario Bros. Wonder (NS) remained in third place. Animal Crossing: New Horizons (NS) is up one spot to fourth place, and The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (NS) re-entered the top five in fifth place.

Top sellers per system were as follows:

PS5

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree Grand Theft Auto V

Xbox Series X|S

Cyberpunk 2077 - Ultimate Edition EA Sports FC 24 Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree

PS4 EA Sports FC 24 Grand Theft Auto V - Premium Edition Red Dead Redemption 2 Xbox One Grand Theft Auto V - Premium Edition Red Dead Redemption 2 Hogwarts Legacy Nintendo Switch Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Luigi's Mansion 2 HD Super Mario Bros. Wonder PC Battlefield 1 - Revolution Minecraft Java & Bedrock Deluxe Edition The Sims 4 - Lovestruck Expansion Pack

