Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess Tops 500,00 Players - Sales

posted 1 hour ago

Capcom announced Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess has surpassed 500,000 players.

To celebrate the milestone, Capcom is giving all players azo Talisman: Jubilee, Dancing Crane, and Okami collaboration Mazo Talisman: Amaterasu.

"We are proud to share that over 500,000 players have taken the journey to purify Mt. Kafuku! We'd like to thank everyone for enjoying Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess," said Capcom.

"As a small token of our appreciation, we are gifting all players Mazo Talisman: Jubilee, Dancing Crane, and Okami collaboration Mazo Talisman: Amaterasu!

Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess released for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC via Steam and Microsoft Store, and Xbox Game Pass on July 19.

