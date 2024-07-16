UK Video Game Games Drop Nearly 30% in First Half of 2024 - Sales

/ 406 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

Video game sales in the UK dropped nearly 30 percent in the first half of 204, according to the UK trade body ERA.

Sales for video games despite dropping remains the biggest in entertainment with £348.6 million in revenue the first half of the year.

Physical game sales dropped 40 percent year-on-year to £111.7 million, while digital downloads fell 23 percent to £236.9 million. ERA says this is due to "a soft new release schedule."

"It was a tough first half for the games business with a lack of heavy-hitting releases, but we are optimistic for a strong second half, the traditional time for blockbuster releases.," said ERA CEO Kim Bayley.

Music sales increased 11 percent to £163.8 million. This figure includes vinyl, CD, and download sales, but not revenue from streaming platforms.

Video sales generated £213.7 million, despite a 4.7 percent drop in DVD and Blu-ray sales. This number does not include streaming services.

Thanks, GamesIndustry.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles