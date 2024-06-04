Metaphor: ReFantazio Set fpor June 7 - News

/ 312 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Atlus announced it will host the Atlus Exclusive 2 showcase focused on Metaphor: ReFantazio following Summer Game Fest this Friday, June 9 at 6:00 pm PT / 9:00 pm ET. You will be able to watch it on YouTube.

Director Katsura Hashino will give a closer look and new information for Metaphor: ReFantazio.

Metaphor: ReFantazio will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam and Microsoft Store on October 11.

There's more to share about Metaphor: ReFantazio! 🙌



Following #SummerGameFest this Friday, watch the "ATLUS Exclusive 2" Showcase at 6pm PT/9pm ET as director Katsura Hashino gives a closer look at the upcoming title.



Set your reminders now 🔔 https://t.co/8Dq3MQAPnm pic.twitter.com/z5WoywPemh — Official ATLUS West (@Atlus_West) June 4, 2024

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles