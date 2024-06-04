By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy and our Terms of Use. Close
Metaphor: ReFantazio Set fpor June 7

by William D'Angelo , posted 3 hours ago / 312 Views

Atlus announced it will host the Atlus Exclusive 2 showcase focused on  Metaphor: ReFantazio following Summer Game Fest this Friday, June 9 at 6:00 pm PT / 9:00 pm ET. You will be able to watch it on YouTube.

Director Katsura Hashino will give a closer look and new information for Metaphor: ReFantazio.

Metaphor: ReFantazio will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam and Microsoft Store on October 11.

