EvilVEvil Releases July 16 for SP5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC

Developer Toadman Interactive announced the fast-paced first-person vampire shooter, EvilVEvil, will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam on July 16 for $19.99.

Read details on the game below:

Embrace the rampage.

EvilVEvil is a fast-paced first-person vampire shooter that rewards you for mowing through hordes of enemies without remorse. The game features a cast of badass vampires, each with powerful abilities and a heavy dose of attitude. Shoot your way through their story as you uncover the plans of the evil Zagreus and his devoted cultists.

Unveil the Dark Conspiracy

Immerse yourself in a gripping narrative as you unravel the sinister machinations of Zagreus’ fanatical followers. Every mission brings you closer to the heart of evil, where you’ll confront the ultimate threat to humanity.

Blood-Pumping Co-Op Action

Join forces with up to two fellow vampires in adrenaline-fueled battles against the forces of darkness. Or take on the cult alone and prove your prowess as the ultimate vampire.

Unleash Your Inner Evil

Dive into a selection of diabolical vampires, each with their own unique playstyle and abilities. From assassin, to brute, to arcanist, choose the vampire that best suits your preferred method of hunting.

Forge Your Own Legend

Craft your perfect vampire warrior by enhancing their strengths and shoring up their weaknesses with a diverse array of powerful artifacts. Mold your character to fit your preferred style of combat and dominate the battlefield.

Arm Yourself For Battle

Equip yourself with an arsenal of deadly weapons, from modern firearms to ancient relics of the night. Whether you favor the rapid-fire chaos of an SMG or the elegant precision of a revolver, the choice is yours.

Harness Unholy Power

Take customization to the next level by modding your weapons with an extensive selection of upgrades. From explosive rounds to vampiric life-steal, tailor your arsenal to suit your preferred method of destruction.

