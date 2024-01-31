Here is What Went Down at the PlayStation of Play - Death Stranding 2, Stellar Blade, More - Article

by, posted 1 hour ago

Sony Interactive Entertainment held its first PlayStation State of Play and it came in just over 40 minutes long and featured announcements, trailers, teases, and more.

Some of the highlights included a first look at Death Stranding 2: On the Beach with a nearly 10 minute long trailer, Stellar Blade getting an April 26 release date, a gameplay overview trailer for Rise of the Ronin, the combat reveal gameplay trailer for the remake of Silent Hill 2, and much more.

Check out links to the news, announcements, and trailers from the PlayStation State of Play below:

