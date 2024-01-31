Here is What Went Down at the PlayStation of Play - Death Stranding 2, Stellar Blade, More - ArticleWilliam D'Angelo , posted 1 hour ago / 253 Views
Sony Interactive Entertainment held its first PlayStation State of Play and it came in just over 40 minutes long and featured announcements, trailers, teases, and more.
Some of the highlights included a first look at Death Stranding 2: On the Beach with a nearly 10 minute long trailer, Stellar Blade getting an April 26 release date, a gameplay overview trailer for Rise of the Ronin, the combat reveal gameplay trailer for the remake of Silent Hill 2, and much more.
Check out links to the news, announcements, and trailers from the PlayStation State of Play below:
- Death Stranding 2: On the Beach Launches in 2025 for PS5, Gets 10 Minute Trailer
- PlayStation and Kojima Productions Announce Action Espionage Game Physint
- Stellar Blade Releases on April 26 for PS5
- Rise of the Ronin Gameplay Overview Trailer Released
- Silent Hill: The Short Message Out Now for PS5 for Free
- Silent Hill 2 Combat Reveal Trailer Released
- Enhanced Version of Until Dawn Announced for PS5 and PC
- Sonic X Shadow Generations Announced for All Major Platforms
- Judas Gets Who is Judas? Trailer
- Zenless Zone Zero Headed to PS5
- Dave the Diver Headed to PS5 and PS4 in April, Free Godzilla DLC Announced
- Report for Duty in new Helldivers 2 Trailer
- Final Fantasy VII Rebirth State of Play Set for February 6
Judas looks like it would have made for a great VR game but sadly it isn't. Id love a new VR Bioshock.
Metro though... that looks to scratch the HL:Alyx itch that VR2 owners have been waiting for.
Death Stranding 2 had a really nicely done trailer. the facial animations were spot on.