Grand Theft Auto VI First Trailer Dropped Early, Launches in 2025

posted 46 minutes ago

Rockstar Games, following a leak online, has decided to drop the first trailer for Grand Theft Auto VI early.

The trailer for GTA 6 features the song "Love Is A Long Road" by Tom Petty and reveals the game is set in Vice City, a fictional version of Miami, and stars two protagonists.

"Grand Theft Auto VI continues our efforts to push the limits of what’s possible in highly immersive, story-driven open-world experiences," said Rockstar Games Founder Sam Houser in a press release . "We’re thrilled to be able to share this new vision with players everywhere."

View the first trailer for Grand Theft Auto VI below:

Read details on GTA 6 below:

Grand Theft Auto VI heads to the state of Leonida, home to the neon-soaked streets of Vice City and beyond in the biggest, most immersive evolution of the Grand Theft Auto series yet.

Grand Theft Auto VI will for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S in 2025.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

