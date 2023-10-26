Super Mario Bros. Wonder is the Fastest-Selling Super Mario Game Ever in Europe - Sales

Nintendo announced Super Mario Bros. Wonder in its first three days available set a record for the fastest-selling Super Mario Game in history in Europe.

"Wowie zowie! In its first three days on sale, Super Mario Bros. Wonder has become the fastest-selling Super Mario game ever in Europe," said Nintendo via Twitter. "A huge thanks to everyone who helped make this a wonderful launch."

In the UK, it was reported Super Mario Bros. Wonder had the biggest 2D Mario launch in UK history, while launch sales were barely behind 2017's Super Mario Odyssey and 2020's Super Mario 3D All-Stars.

