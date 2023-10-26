By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy and our Terms of Use. Close
Super Mario Bros. Wonder is the Fastest-Selling Super Mario Game Ever in Europe

Super Mario Bros. Wonder is the Fastest-Selling Super Mario Game Ever in Europe - Sales

by William D'Angelo , posted 1 day ago / 1,751 Views

Nintendo announced Super Mario Bros. Wonder in its first three days available set a record for the fastest-selling Super Mario Game in history in Europe.

"Wowie zowie! In its first three days on sale, Super Mario Bros. Wonder has become the fastest-selling Super Mario game ever in Europe," said Nintendo via Twitter. "A huge thanks to everyone who helped make this a wonderful launch."

In the UK, it was reported Super Mario Bros. Wonder had the biggest 2D Mario launch in UK history, while launch sales were barely behind 2017's Super Mario Odyssey and 2020's Super Mario 3D All-Stars.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.


More Articles

6 Comments
Sort by Highest Rated
KLXVER (1 day ago)

Nice. Greatest 2D Mario since Mario World imo.

  • +6
only777 (1 day ago)

It totally deserves the sales. This is a future classic without a doubt.

  • +4
Pemalite (19 hours ago)

Well deserved. And just shows the Switch still has tons of life left in it.

  • +1
DonFerrari (1 day ago)

Congratulations.

  • +1
2zosteven (45 minutes ago)

just released and a 130 million plus systems out there!

  • 0
dark_gh0st_b0y (22 hours ago)

well deserved I guess, game looks amazing!! didn't see this coming

  • 0