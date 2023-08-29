Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Tops the French Charts, Atlas Fallen Debuts - Sales

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (NS) has remained in first place on the French charts for week 33, 2023, according to SELL.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) remained in second place and Pikmin 4 (NS) remained in third place. New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe (NS) is up one spot to fourth place and Mario Party Superstars (NS) rounds out the top five.

Top sellers per system were as follows:

PS5

Final Fantasy XVI Gran Turismo 7 Hogwarts Legacy

Xbox Series X|S

Forza Horizon 5 - Premium Edition Diablo IV F1 23

PS4 Hogwarts Legacy Grand Theft Auto V - Premium Edition Gran Turismo 7 Xbox One Hogwarts Legacy FIFA 23 Grand Theft Auto V - Premium Edition Nintendo Switch The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Pikmin 4 PC Microsoft Flight Simulator - Premium Deluxe Edition The Sims 4 Horse Ranch Expansion Pack Minecraft

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

