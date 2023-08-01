Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Once Again Tops the French Charts - Sales

Pikmin 4 (NS) has debuted first place on the French charts for week 29, 2023, according to SELL.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (NS) dropped one spot to second place, while Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) is down from second to third place.

Final Fantasy XVI (PS5) has fallen from third to fourth place. Animal Cross: New Horizons (NS) re-entered the top five in fifth place.

Top sellers per system were as follows:

PS5

Final Fantasy XVI God of War: Ragnarök Diablo IV

Xbox Series X|S

Forza Horizon 5 - Premium Edition Diablo IV Diablo IV Cross-Gen Pack

PS4 Hogwarts Legacy FIFA 23 F1 23 Xbox One Hogwarts Legacy FIFA 23 Grand Theft Auto V - Premium Edition Nintendo Switch Pikmin 4 The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Mario Kart 8 Deluxe PC The Sims 4 - Horse Ranch Jagged Alliance 3 - Tactical Edition Microsoft Flight Simulator Premium Deluxe Edition

