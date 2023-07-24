By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy and our Terms of Use. Close
Call of Duty 2023 Appears to be Called Modern Warfare III

by William D'Angelo , posted 1 hour ago / 216 Views

Activision Blizzard last week said development on Call of Duty 2023 is "proceeding well" and is set to launch in fourth quarter, which runs from October to December.

This year's Call of Duty game has been reported to be a continuation of 2022's Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II with Sledgehammer Games leading development. It is looking very likely these reports are correct and the game will be called Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III.

Twitter user @algebra_sloth have posted images of a Monster Energy drinks promotion that features Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III on the cardboard.

It has also been reported operators, weapons, bundles, maps, and modes will carry over from Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III.

2 Comments
Sort by Highest Rated
Runa216 (3 minutes ago)

oh come on, we all know it's gonna be called "Modern Warfar3"

  • 0
VAMatt (25 minutes ago)

Not surprising.

  • 0