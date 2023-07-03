Rumor: Rise of the Ronin 'is a Mix of Assassin's Creed, Ghost of Tsushima, and Dark Souls' - News

Team Ninja in September 2022 announced the action RPG, Rise of the Ronin, as a PlayStation 5 console exclusive and new details on the game may have leaked.

Known leaker The Snitch on its Discord channel claims Rise of the Ronin "is a mix of Assassin’s Creed, Ghost of Tsushima, and Dark Souls."

The game will also have side-quests that are more like Ubisoft side-quest in design, difficulty options, skill and technique trees, and planned romance options. There will also be performance and quality mode options.

It will also be taking a book out of FromSoftware games as item descriptions will help expand the lore by providing details on who crafted the item and when it was crafted.

The Snitch claims Rise of the Ronin is planned for a Q1 2024 release.

As always this should be treated as a rumor and with a grain of salt.

