F1 23 Debuts on the French Charts, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Takes 1st - Sales

by, posted 12 hours ago

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (NS) has retaken first place on the French charts for week 24, 2023, according to SELL.

F1 23 (PS5) debuted in second place, while the PlayStation 4 version debuted in fourth place.

Diablo IV (PS5) fell from first to third place, while Xbox and PS4 versions fell out of the top five. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) re-entered the top five in fifth place.

Top sellers per system were as follows:

PS5

F1 23 Diablo IV Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II

Xbox Series X|S

F1 23 Diablo IV Cross-Gen Pack Diablo IV

PS4 F1 23 Diablo IV Cross-Gen Pack Hogwarts Legacy Xbox One Hogwarts Legacy FIFA 23 Grand Theft Auto V Nintendo Switch The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Mario Kart 8 Deluxe The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild PC Microsoft Flight Simulator X-Plane 12 Minecraft

