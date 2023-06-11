By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy and our Terms of Use. Close
Fable Cinematic Trailer Released

Fable Cinematic Trailer Released - News

by William D'Angelo , posted 52 minutes ago / 551 Views

Publisher Xbox Game Studios and developer Playground Games have released the first cinematic trailer for the Fable that features in-game footage.

View the trailer below:

Fable is in development for the Xbox Series X|S and PC.

7 Comments
Sort by Highest Rated
Manlytears (13 minutes ago)

Ok humor, but this isn't much. Can't say If this is good or bad, too soon. Also, almost no gameplay.

TheLegendaryBigBoss (2 hours ago)

So is this a reboot? I still need to play the original games

gtotheunit91 TheLegendaryBigBoss (1 hour ago)

Yes it is

Qwark (2 hours ago)

At least we know Fables sarcastic humor isn't going anywhere. Which is a lot more than PlayStation is CGI trailers told us.

ClassicGamingWizzz (2 hours ago)

Completely butchered the more cartoony artsyle that to me was one of the best things fable triology had but it look good, still no gameplay .

gtotheunit91 ClassicGamingWizzz (2 hours ago)

Completely different developer and it's been 13 years since the last game. It still nails what makes Fable, Fable. And that's what is most important.

ClassicGamingWizzz gtotheunit91 (1 hour ago)

You have your opinion i have mine 🤷

