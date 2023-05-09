Dragon Ball FighterZ and Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 Ships 10 Million Units Each - Sales

Bandai Namco announced Dragon Ball FighterZ and Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 have each shipped over 10 million units worldwide. The figures includes digital sales.

The is up from eight million units shipped for both games in November 2021.

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 launched for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam in October 2016, for the Nintendo Switch in September 2017, and for Google Stadia in December 2019.

Dragon Ball FighterZ launched for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam in January 2018, and for the Nintendo Switch in September 2018. PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S versions are in development.

