Final Fantasy XVI Gest 6 New Gameplay Videos - News

by, posted 1 hour ago

Square Enix has released six new gameplay videos of the upcoming JRPG, Final Fantasy XVI.

View the gameplay videos below:

Final Fantasy XVI will launch for the PlayStation 5 on June 22, 2023.

