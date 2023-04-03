US Justice Department Sues Activision Blizzard for Supressing eSports Wages - News

/ 208 Views

by, posted 36 minutes ago

The US Justice Department announced it has sued Activision Blizzard due to suppressing wages for eSports players.

The civil lawsuit filed by the US Justice Department claims Activision Blizzard in two of its eSports leagues implemented a so called "Competitive Balance Tax" that effectively operated as a salary cap. This penalized teams in the Overwatch and Call of Duty Leagues.

"Video games and esports are among the most popular and fastest growing forms of entertainment in the world today, and professional esports players—like all workers—deserve the benefits of competition for their services. Activision’s conduct prevented that from happening," said Assistant Attorney General Jonathan Kanter of the Justice Department’s Antitrust Division.

"Today’s lawsuit makes clear that the Antitrust Division remains committed to protecting workers across all types of industries from anticompetitive conduct."

The Antitrust Division has filed a proposal consent decree to address competition concern. If approved it would prohibit Activision from imposing any rule that would limit player compensation in any of Activision’s professional esports leagues. The consent decree would require Activision to end all Competitive Balance Taxes in its professional eSports leagues.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles