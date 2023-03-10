Company of Heroes 3 Debuts in 3rd on the New Zealand Charts - Sales

Hogwarts Legacy has remained in first place on the New Zealand charts, according to IGEA for the week ending March 5, 2023.

Metroid Prime Remastered is the one new title in the top 10. It debuted in second place. It should be mentioned the game first released as a digital title before the physical version released.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II is down one spot to third place, Grand Theft Auto V is up two spots to fourth place, and EA Sports UFC 4 re-entered the top 10 in fifth place.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles in New Zealand for the week:

Hogwarts Legacy Metroid Prime Remastered - NEW Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II Grand Theft Auto V EA Sports UFC 4 Anno 1800 Borderlands 3 NBA 2K23 FIFA 23 Red Dead Redemption 2

