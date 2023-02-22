Game News Roundup - PS5 #1 in the US and Europe, Xbox Reaches Deal With Nintendo, ABK Deal Update - Article

by, posted 1 hour ago

In this installment of the "Game News Roundup" I discuss the latest gaming news and sales from the last couple of days with viewers during a livestream on Twitch.

This includes going over the latest VGChartz estimates for January 2023 in the Americas and Europe in which the PlayStation 5 was the best-selling console in both regions, as well as discussing the latest details on Microsoft's Activision Blizzard acquisition, Elden Ring selling 20 million units, and more.

Here is the list of sales and news discussed during the video:

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

