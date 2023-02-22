Game News Roundup - PS5 #1 in the US and Europe, Xbox Reaches Deal With Nintendo, ABK Deal Update - ArticleWilliam D'Angelo , posted 1 hour ago / 204 Views
In this installment of the "Game News Roundup" I discuss the latest gaming news and sales from the last couple of days with viewers during a livestream on Twitch.
This includes going over the latest VGChartz estimates for January 2023 in the Americas and Europe in which the PlayStation 5 was the best-selling console in both regions, as well as discussing the latest details on Microsoft's Activision Blizzard acquisition, Elden Ring selling 20 million units, and more.
Here is the list of sales and news discussed during the video:
- PS5 Best-Selling Console, NS #2, XS #3 - Americas Hardware Estimates for January 2023
- PS5 Best-Seller, Switch Tops 31M - Europe Hardware Estimates for January 2023
- Elden Ring Sales Top 20 million Units
- Microsoft Signs Legally Binding Contract to Bring Call of Duty to Nintendo Platforms for 10 Years
- Microsoft to Bring All Xbox Games on PC and Activision Blizzard Games to Nvidia GeForce Now
- Activision Blizzard: Sony is Trying to Protect its 2 Decade Dominance in Video Games
- Report: Microsoft and Sony 'Not Close' to Signing a Deal Over Activision Blizzard
- Xbox Game Pass Friends & Family launches in 6 New Countries
- PlayStation State of Play Set for February 23 - Features 3rd-Party Titles, PS VR 2, and More
- 10 New Games Announced for PlayStation VR2, Launch Window Lineup Tops 40 Games
- Resident Evil 4 Remake VR Mode to be Free DLC for PS VR2
- Ubisoft Confirmed to Attend E3 2023
