Number of Silent Hill of Projects Will Continue to Grow, Says Producer

Silent Hill series producer Motoi Okamoto in an interview with IGN Japan was asked about the Silent Hill reveal stream from October 2022 and even discussed the future of the series.

"There's only so much we can do ourselves, which means we need to work with lots of different indie creators if we want to make lots of different Silent Hills," said Okamoto. "That's why we made moves to work together with people around the world who want to make Silent Hill games and approached Bloober Team, as well as Anapurna Interactive and No Code.

"Unfortunately, there are some projects that never actually got off the ground. Still, I think the number of projects we have will only continue to grow. The fact we were reviving Silent Hill was a secret until now, so we couldn't exactly go out and yell, ‘Hey, everyone! Bring us your Silent Hill projects!’ We can do that now, so if creators from around the world who love Silent Hill bring us their pitches, I promise to look through every one of them. We're all ears."

He added, "We've announced a number of new titles in addition to this remake. I knew from the start of the project that just a single remake would not be enough for players to consider it a series revival. There were unfortunately some projects that never got started, but we've been talking with many creators and are still having lots of discussions about what to do going forward.

"I'm happy to see players reacting to Silent Hill f, which is a Japanese-style horror game, with even stronger interested than I’d expected. The future of Silent Hill will only continue. I think what's important about the series is that it's unique, highly artistic and original, and I'd like to continue focusing on that."

Konami at the Silent Hill reveal stream announced several new entries in the franchise. This includes a remake of Silent Hill 2 for the PlayStation 5 and PC in development by Bloober Team, Silent Hill f, which is set in 1960's Japan, Silent Hill: Townfall, and more.

