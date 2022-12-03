cunts - NewsVGChartz Staff , posted 18 hours ago / 2,464 Views
Good. Show the regulators the receipts. Show them how many AAA 3rd party games Sony has either hatted timed exclusivity or timed exclusive content for. Show them how Sony had Destiny 2 removed from Gamepass after they acquired Bungie, yet now believe they deserve CoD day one on PS+ same as Gamepass. Show them everything you have.
That does goes both ways, do you honestly think the Tales team one day decided it was in it's best interest makingTales of Vesperia exclusive on the 360?
Only sony moneyhats dont you know?
The last big timed hat by Xbox was Rise of the Tomb Raider 7 years ago, these days they mainly hat indie tier stuff, with a handful of AA's like The Medium, Warhammer 40K: Darktide, and the upcoming Ark 2. In that 7 year timeframe Sony has hatted numerous AAA timed exclusives (FF7R part 1 and 2, FF16, Forspoken, Deathloop, Ghostwire Tokyo, KOTOR Remake, Silent Hill 2 remake, Genshin Impact, and more) with more very likely to come over the next several years (a Bioshock 4 hat has been rumored for awhile). They have also hatted numerous AA games in that timeframe (Kena: Bridge of Spirits, Five Nights at Freddy's: Security Breach, Godfall, Stellar Blade, Babylon's Fall, Sifu, Lost Soul Aside, and many more). They are also well known for hatting exclusive content in 3rd party games that they get the marketing rights for, games such as Call of Duty since the marketing rights switched hands from Xbox to PS in 2016, Hogwarts Legacy, Marvel's The Avengers, Lego Marvel's Avengers, Destiny 2, Control, Assassin's Creed Syndicate, and Batman Arkham Knight, just to name a few of many.
Please don't even try to pretend that what Xbox hats is even remotely comparable to what Sony hats. The regulators need to be made aware of just how much competition squashing Sony does, because they clearly don't seem to realize.
You do realise that the Bethesda and ABK purchases far overshadow entire list of games that Sony has moneyhatted.
OT, i thought MS were already fighting for the deal. It has certainly dragged on long enough and shown both Sony and MS is a pretty negative light.
Company A: Purchases the rights to a large selection of individual games, some of which are timed exclusives.
Gamers: "That's terrible! That shouldn't be allowed!"
Company B: Purchases entire publishers with multiple development studios, turning some of the most popular multi-platform franchises in the history of video-gaming into exclusives.
Gamers: "Oh, that's not a big deal."
People can't really be that stupid, can they? Elder Scrolls and Fallout being money-hatted BY THEMSELVES will have more of a negative impact on consumers than all of Sony's list combined. Then why do some people act like that's not so bad? Why do some people leave that out of the equation?
Ignoring the Bethesda money-hat when talking about this subject is shameful and embarrassing. The criteria should ALWAYS be about the harm these deals bring to consumers. People who cast about for excuses to justify the anti-consumer deals of one company while pointing the finger at another are part of the problem.
Buying a studio or publisher is paying to make your own platform better. Moneyhatting timed exclusivity deals is paying money to a publisher to hurt your competitors. That is the difference. Notice I never complain about any of Sony's acquisitions, not even Bungie. That is a legitimate tactic by Sony. Paying publishers/developers timed hat money to hurt your competition, and by extension, your competition's customers, is dirty, I don't care what anyone says. If Sony would just buy some of these publishers they are constantly hatting games from, like Square Enix, that would be preferable to these shitty timed deals imo. That would make me want to buy a PS5 far more than these timed deals, which just piss me off.
Utter and complete sophistry. You are looking for a way to excuse one and condemn the other when they are both functionally the same thing.
WHAT IS THE DIFFERENCE TO THE CONSUMER? Zero, nada, zip. Xbox owners get screwed over, Sony owners get screwed over.
Both are done for the same reasons, to strength their own platform while diminishing the competition. Both practices give their own side more value while REMOVING value for the other. Both are using money to gain an advantage over the other--that is the definition of "money-hatting."
It's absolutely mind-boggling that people have convinced themselves that one is more legitimate than the other. They're both legitimate, by the way, and they're both undoubtedly anti-consumer.
And that is what this should be about, the effect on the consumer. In both cases, the outcome is the same--a corporation has used money to take something away from a large segment of the consumer base.
People who bought a PlayStation console before Microsoft purchased Bethesda did so with the expectation that they would be able to play future Bethesda titles. Microsoft could have left those games as multi-platform but they DID NOT. Tell me exactly how THOSE consumers are any less damaged by losing Elder Scrolls or Starfield than consumers who lost out on Final Fantasy? Tell me why they matter less?
I'm pretty sure you can't.
Sony funded development for Kena Bridge of spirits, are the actual publisher for stellar blade, and are the ones bringing Lost Soul Aside to the global market. They are responsible for the games existing in the state they do so it's disengenuous to call it moneyhatting. It's the same as when microsoft claimed sony paid to keep bloodborne (which they funded and own) off xbox. It's also not unusual for games that have no publishing or marketing relatioship with playstation to not end up on xbox. Especially in the asia region.
Microsoft didn't say they've never made a game exclusive. They merely pointed out Sony's hypocrisy for doing it while also seemingly saying no one should be allowed to do it to them.
Oh, both have done it. The difference is that Microsoft didn't complain about it, or describe it as an existential threat to their console business. What I have little respect for is Sony complaining about it potentially being done to them, despite them doing it to others.
Good, the Industry leader should not be dictating the industry. They need competition.
Sony stopped making FPS games because they rely on CoD doing their work for them.
Sony upped the price on their hardware while reducing the manufacturing cost at the same time, they forced $70 games when movies still to this day remain unchanged. They are blocking games from going to GP and they basically moneyhatted their way to the top with the PS1.
Hypocrisy needs to be called out.
Mives have increased in prie every decade so I don't know what you are talking about. Not to mention that they grew increasingly reliant on 3d and imax/dolby cinema ticket mark ups.
In other news if you drop something in the water it gets wet. Kind of fucking obvious that MS will go to court to try and let a deal of this size go trough.
Yeah but it's pretty obvious that they really want this deal to go through. Especially now that many of Playstation is studios are ballooning up in size. Also PlayStation probably has some deals in the making which they won't announce until the Actibliz fuss is over. If the deal doesn't go through a lot of time is wasted for Microsoft and that's the one thing they don't have an infinite supply for.
Blizzard is crap now anyway, let MS have it.
Maybe not however Blizzard IPs are and will forever be iconic in the gaming industry.
Big publishers should not be able to be bought out by anybody!!! Keep all games multiplatform.
If that's the case, then start getting on Sony for moneyhatting 3rd party games since all games should be multiplatform. At least be consistent if you actually care.
Hope cma, ec and ftc blocks this.
Not sure why this got down voted