cuntasaurus-rex

by Christian Evans, posted December 4th

by Evan Norris, posted December 4th

by Paul Broussard, posted December 4th

by Paul Broussard, posted December 4th
by Lee Mehr , posted 1 hour ago / 2,791 Views

VGChartz Verdict


7
Good

This review is based on a digital copy of A Plague Tale: Requiem for the XS, provided by the publisher.

18 Comments
Sort by Highest Rated
VAMatt (on 25 November 2022)

I thought it was a solid game. I'll certainly play Plague Tale 3, but I doubt that I'll play Requiem again. I don't replay many games though, so that doesn't mean a whole lot.

That said, I got really tired of Hugo saying "we should turn back" and similar stuff over and over again. They should cut at least 2/3 of that dialogue out. It was the most annoyed I've been at a video game since the absolutely terrible footstep sound in Xenoblade Chronicles X.

coolbeans VAMatt (on 25 November 2022)

Hugo is a very interesting writing case study on pushing the reasonable limit for precocious children. I totally understand that complaint, but he's also in this special situation where he's grappling with the right choice (in his mind) even when it keeps running up against Amicia's desires. He has a tendency to pester, but I came out neutral on him, given the context.

SecondWar VAMatt (on 26 November 2022)

I didn’t get the impression there would be a third instalment. I suppose you can never rule it out but just doesn’t seem likely.

VAMatt SecondWar (on 26 November 2022)

My point is just that the game is good, and I'd play the next installment if one is made. But, I didn't love it so much that I'm likely to replay it.

In fairness, the only games that I really replay after completing are Halos (other than games that are replayed by default, such as Destiny). So, me saying that I am not likely to replay it is not intended as a slight against the game. It's just saying that I'm not in love with it.

coolbeans SecondWar (on 26 November 2022)

I mean... there is a juicy teaser before the credits roll.

SecondWar coolbeans (on 26 November 2022)

I suppose saw that a different way as if that scene did lead into a further game it would be so departed from the first two in terms of setting it would essentially be a reboot.

VAMatt SecondWar (on 26 November 2022)

Seems like it is setup for a present-day scenario.

SecondWar VAMatt (on 26 November 2022)

Yes, but that would be such a departure from the series’ current setup and setting that it would practically be a different series entirely.

scrapking (on 23 November 2022)

"Outside of the slight sting of a locked 30fps (potentially unlocked 40fps on 120hz screens) without a performance visual option..."

On what platform? It says it's a review for "XS". Xbox Series? Presumably the fidelity is different between Series X and Series S. Though admittedly it's entirely possible the statement above could apply equally to both, just at different resolutions.

coolbeans scrapking (on 23 November 2022)

Xbox Series X is my go-to for all XS reviews. But the 30fps/conditional 40fps breakdown applies for Series S as well. Like you say, it's just rendered at different resolutions.

Link: https://attackofthefanboy.com/guides/is-a-plague-tale-requiem-locked-to-30fps-on-consoles/

scrapking coolbeans (on 23 November 2022)

Nice. Thanks for the explanation! :)

LivncA_Dis3 (on 25 November 2022)

30 fps on this and Gotham knights is absolutely embarrassing

SecondWar LivncA_Dis3 (on 26 November 2022)

I was surprised by it but in practice there are very few, if any, instances where the gameplay is fast-paced enough for it to feel like a burden.
There also didn’t seem to be many instances of stutter where you can really feel it drag.

SecondWar (on 23 November 2022)

I liked this game more than I expected but there were specific instances where I felt it dragged plus the escape sequence immediately following the reveal of the main antagonist felt really irritating.
I did find the visuals to be quite good, particularly the latter stage island of La Cuna as its contrasts itself against its earlier apperance.

coolbeans SecondWar (on 23 November 2022)

Fair points. Where do you place it in relation to Innocence?

SecondWar coolbeans (on 24 November 2022)

I felt Requiem is better than Innocence. I put down Innocence down around the halfway mark and never felt compelled to finish it. I think Requiem's narrative just gave me more drive to finish it

coolbeans SecondWar (on 24 November 2022)

Gotcha. While I favor Innocence (as seen above), I follow that line of reasoning. There is something to Requiem's 'Uncharted-esque' adventure hooks that can really sink in.

coolbeans (on 23 November 2022)

If interested to go more in-depth with story, here's the drill: use your initial comment as the [HUGE SPOILER] warning and then reply to it with your observations, critiques, and so on.

