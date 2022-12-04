cuntasaurus-rex - ReviewLee Mehr , posted 1 hour ago / 2,791 Views
VGChartz Verdict
7
Good
This review is based on a digital copy of A Plague Tale: Requiem for the XS, provided by the publisher.
I thought it was a solid game. I'll certainly play Plague Tale 3, but I doubt that I'll play Requiem again. I don't replay many games though, so that doesn't mean a whole lot.
That said, I got really tired of Hugo saying "we should turn back" and similar stuff over and over again. They should cut at least 2/3 of that dialogue out. It was the most annoyed I've been at a video game since the absolutely terrible footstep sound in Xenoblade Chronicles X.
Hugo is a very interesting writing case study on pushing the reasonable limit for precocious children. I totally understand that complaint, but he's also in this special situation where he's grappling with the right choice (in his mind) even when it keeps running up against Amicia's desires. He has a tendency to pester, but I came out neutral on him, given the context.
My point is just that the game is good, and I'd play the next installment if one is made. But, I didn't love it so much that I'm likely to replay it.
In fairness, the only games that I really replay after completing are Halos (other than games that are replayed by default, such as Destiny). So, me saying that I am not likely to replay it is not intended as a slight against the game. It's just saying that I'm not in love with it.
"Outside of the slight sting of a locked 30fps (potentially unlocked 40fps on 120hz screens) without a performance visual option..."
On what platform? It says it's a review for "XS". Xbox Series? Presumably the fidelity is different between Series X and Series S. Though admittedly it's entirely possible the statement above could apply equally to both, just at different resolutions.
Xbox Series X is my go-to for all XS reviews. But the 30fps/conditional 40fps breakdown applies for Series S as well. Like you say, it's just rendered at different resolutions.
Link: https://attackofthefanboy.com/guides/is-a-plague-tale-requiem-locked-to-30fps-on-consoles/
30 fps on this and Gotham knights is absolutely embarrassing
I was surprised by it but in practice there are very few, if any, instances where the gameplay is fast-paced enough for it to feel like a burden.
There also didn’t seem to be many instances of stutter where you can really feel it drag.
I liked this game more than I expected but there were specific instances where I felt it dragged plus the escape sequence immediately following the reveal of the main antagonist felt really irritating.
I did find the visuals to be quite good, particularly the latter stage island of La Cuna as its contrasts itself against its earlier apperance.
If interested to go more in-depth with story, here's the drill: use your initial comment as the [HUGE SPOILER] warning and then reply to it with your observations, critiques, and so on.