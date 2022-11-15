Soccer Story Arrives November 29 for All Major Platforms - News

Publisher No More Robots and developer PanicBarn announced Soccer Story will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC via Steam, and Xbox Game Pass on November 29.

A year after The Calamity tore apart the very foundations of soccer (it’s called football actually) as we know it. Since then, Soccer Inc. has taken full control of the sport and has BANNED anyone from even CONSIDERING kicking a ball around. Christiano Ronaldo? More like, Ronal-no!

Luckily, a magical football has descended from the heavens and has chosen you, The Savior of Soccer, and, –you’ll get a kick out of this – you’ve been tasked with saving the future of the sport and bringing harmony to the world once more.

Of course, there are two offsides to every story, so let’s give the obviously cartoonishly evil soccer-deniers the benefit of the doubt and let the story unfold.

Key Features:

Drop your soccer ball and play anywhere! The world is full of goals, puzzles, and secrets—it’s up to you to find them!

Play a single-player story full of quirky characters, quests, rogue refs, and wacky soccer-adjacent sports

Build your soccer career and do battle against the fiercest soccer teams like literal sharks, toddlers, old-age pensioners, and ninjas

Save soccer and restore peace and harmony to the world

Grab a friend for a four-player local multiplayer match mode with a full roster of teams and animal captains

If you aren’t into soccer and are a little overwhelmed (and / or are American), we’ll leave you with a quote from one of the greatest philosophers of our time, the late Johan Cruyff: “If I wanted you to understand it, I would have explained it better.”

