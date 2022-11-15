Xbox Game Pass Adds Gungrave G.O.R.E, Warhammer 40,000: Darktide, Soccer Story, and More - News

Microsoft has announced eight more games coming to Xbox Game Pass for Console, PC, and Cloud.

The list of games includes Gungrave G.O.R.E, Soccer Story, Warhammer 40,000: Darktide, Dune: Spice Wars, Ghostlore, Lapin, Norco, and Insurgency: Sandstorm.

Read all the latest Xbox Game Pass information below:

Available Today

Pentiment (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Available on day one with Game Pass: Jump into the world of illuminated manuscripts and play as Andreas Maler, a journeyman artist living in 16th century Bavaria. Get caught up in the murder and scandals happening in the town of Tassing and leave your mark on this community with repercussions you will experience over the following 25 years in the game.

Somerville (Cloud, Console and PC)

Available on day one with Game Pass: In the wake of catastrophe, you must find the means to make your family whole again. Somerville is a Sci-Fi adventure grounded in the intimate repercussions of a large-scale conflict.

Coming Soon

Dune: Spice Wars (Game Preview) (PC) – November 17

A 4X real-time strategy game from the developers of the critically acclaimed Northgard. Set in Frank Herbert’s groundbreaking Dune universe, you must lead your faction and battle for control and dominance over the harsh desert planet of Arrakis. ‘ The Air & Sand Update is also coming November 17, adding new layers of strategy with military flying units and new buildings, along with improvements across the board.

Ghostlore (Game Preview) (PC) – November 17

Ghostlore is an ‘Eastpunk’ Action-RPG where you fight monsters from Southeast-Asian folklore. Inspired by timeless classic ARPG’s such as Diablo 2 and Titan Quest, Ghostlore offers a detailed item and character customization system, procedurally generated maps, and an authentically retro 90’s aesthetic.

Lapin (Cloud, Console, and PC) – November 17

Available on day one with Game Pass: Lapin is a 2D platformer game featuring a group of brave rabbit explorers. Five rabbits used to live under a park, but construction forced them to leave their beloved hole. Players need to help Liebe and her friends explore the world with precise control. Meet new friends, remember past events, and hop on to the end of the adventure!

Norco (Cloud and Console) – November 17

The award-winning Southern Gothic point & click narrative adventure game Norco is coming soon to Game Pass, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. Your brother Blake has gone missing in the aftermath of your mother’s death. In the hopes of finding him, you must follow a fugitive security android through the refineries, strip malls, and drainage ditches of suburban New Orleans.

Gungrave G.O.R.E (Cloud, Console, and PC) – November 22

Available on day one with Game Pass: Stylish third-person shooting meets close-range martial arts, creating seamlessly flowing action as you crush your enemies in a gory ballet of bullets. Utilize your unlimited ammo Cerberus pistols and your transformable EVO-coffin to unleash devastating combos in pursuit of maximum damage and style.

Insurgency: Sandstorm (Cloud and Console) – November 29

Battle in the war-torn environments of a contemporary conflict through a series of intense co-op and PvP multiplayer modes. Feel every bullet and fear every impact in fierce close quarters combat as your team fights toward victory.

Soccer Story (Cloud, Console, and PC) – November 29

Available on day one with Game Pass: Soccer Story is a physics-driven adventure RPG, where every problem can be solved with your trusty magic ball. Along the way, you’ll need to best bad guys in 1v1s, compete in a range of sports (with your soccer ball, of course), and solve puzzles with your brain and your balls!

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide (PC) – November 30

Available on day one with PC Game Pass: Take back the city of Tertium from hordes of bloodthirsty foes in this intense and brutal action shooter. Warhammer 40,000: Darktide is the new co-op focused experience from the award-winning team behind the Vermintide series. As Tertium falls, Rejects Will Rise.

In Case You Missed It

Vampire Survivors (Cloud) – Available now

Jump straight into the action, mow down thousands of night creatures, and survive until dawn! The gothic-horror world of Vampire Survivors will throw relentless hordes of monsters at you: make the right choices, or rely on your skills and favorite weapons to turn the tide and quickly snowball against your enemies.

DLC / Game Updates

The Elder Scrolls Online: Firesong – Available Today

Conclude the year-long Legacy of the Bretons saga in The Elder Scrolls Online: Firesong, available starting today for Xbox consoles. Discover an all-new zone, the mysterious island of Galen, and storyline that dives deep into the lives and lore of the druids of the Systres who call Galen home. Plus, Game Pass members can save up to 10% off their purchase of Crowns to use towards the Firesong DLC!



The Elder Scrolls Online: Dark Heart of Skyrim Celebration – November 17 to November 29

Summon up your courage and return to the snow-capped mountains of Western Skyrim to obtain extraordinary rewards during The Elder Scrolls Online’s Dark Heart of Skyrim Celebration in-game event, starting November 17 at 10AM EST and running until November 29 at 10AM EST. Learn more here!

Dead by Daylight: Forged in Fog – November 22

So begins an age of Fog, and those forged within it. Game Pass members can save 10% off Dead by Daylight’s Forged In Fog Chapter, featuring a new Killer. The Knight, a new Survivor, Vittorio Toscano, as well as a new free Map, The Shattered Square.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Perks

MultiVersus: MVP Pack Drop 2– November 15

The MultiVersus MVP Pack is a free in-game bundle available for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members. Each drop, enjoy a new epic variant, epic ringout effect, and a rare banner on us! This Perk content requires MultiVersus to use.

Xbox Touch Controls Added to 15 More Games

Ultimate members, 15 more games are available now with touch controls via Xbox Cloud Gaming including Pentiment on day one! Jump into these games at xbox.com/play via browser, Xbox Game Pass app for Android, or Xbox app for PC – no controller required!

Amnesia: Collection Ghost Song Amnesia: Rebirth Immortals Fenyx Rising Assassin’s Creed Odyssey Opus: Echo of Starsong Assassin’s Creed Origins Pentiment DC League of Super Pets: The Adventures of Krypto and Ace Scorn Disney Dreamlight Valley Soma Football Manager 2023 Console You Suck at Parking Fuga: Melodies of Steel

Leaving November 30

The following games will be leaving the Game Pass library soon. Be sure to jump back in to wrap up any loose ends, or you can also use your membership discount so save up to 20% to keep them in your library.

Archvale (Cloud, Console, and PC)

(Cloud, Console, and PC) Deeeer Simulator (Cloud, Console, and PC)

(Cloud, Console, and PC) Final Fantasy XIII-2 (Console and PC)

(Console and PC) Mind Scanners (Cloud, Console, and PC)

(Cloud, Console, and PC) Mortal Shell (Cloud, Console, and PC)

(Cloud, Console, and PC) Space Warlord Organ Trading Simulator (Cloud, Console, and PC)

(Cloud, Console, and PC) Undungeon (Cloud, Console, and PC)

(Cloud, Console, and PC) Warhammer 40,000 Battlesector (Cloud, Console, and PC)

