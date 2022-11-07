Nintendo Indie World Showcase Set for Wednesday, November 9 - News

Nintendo announced it will host a Nintendo Indie World Showcase this Wednesday, November 9 at 9:00 am PT / 12:00 pm ET. You will be able to watch it on YouTube, Twitch, and the official Nintendo website.

The showcase will feature roughly 25 minutes of information on upcoming indie games that are headed to the Nintendo Switch.

Tune in on Nov. 9 at 9:00 a.m. PT for a new @IndieWorldNA Showcase featuring roughly 25 minutes of information on upcoming indie games headed to Nintendo Switch! #IndieWorld



Watch it live here: https://t.co/hDrAmAABvI pic.twitter.com/l1oo184Kga — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) November 7, 2022

