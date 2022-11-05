Rumor: Blizzard Targeting April 2023 Release for Diablo IV - News

by, posted 48 minutes ago

Blizzard Entertainment in June announced Diablo IV will launch in 2023, however, we might have a more narrow release window now.

Windows Central spoke with multiple sources claiming Diablo IV will launch in April 2023. The XboxEra podcast also revealed the same release window.

The sources say Blizzard will begin its marketing for Diablo IV at The Game Awards 2022 on December 8. Pre-orders are also expected to open during the awards show. An open beta is set to take place in February 2023, according to the sources.

This should be treated as a rumor until an official announcement is made.

Diablo IV is in development for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

