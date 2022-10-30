God of War Ragnarök Spoilers Appear Online Following Retailers Selling It Early - News

Some retailers have started to sell God of War Ragnarök ahead of its release on November 9 for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4.

Developer Santa Monica Studio has warned fans about spoilers appears online and has asked those who have gotten an early copy of the game not to post spoilers online, including gameplay, clips, and more.

"As we approach launch, it is important for our studio to preserve the experience of God of War Ragnarök for players who want to enjoy the game for the first time without spoilers," reads the tweet from Santa Monica Studio.

"We ask that you please be considerate of the many fans who do not want to accidentally see clips, gameplay, or narrative spoilers and avoid sharing them wider.

"We are doing our best to limit the exposure of unsanctioned footage and screenshots, but the reality is that we cannot catch everything.

"For those of you who do not want to risk seeing anything before launch, we strongly advise that you mute any keywords or hashtags associated with the game until release day.

"We appreciate the support you’ve shown us more than we can say. We can assure you it will be worth the wait to experience the game yourself when it is released in less than two weeks on November 9th."

A message from the team. pic.twitter.com/SRE9tSOV6a — Santa Monica Studio – God of War Ragnarök (@SonySantaMonica) October 30, 2022

Sony Santa Monica creative director Cory Barlog has expressed his dissatisfaction with retailers selling the game nearly two weeks early.

"A retailer selling the game nearly TWO WEEKS before release. Just so disappointing," said Barlog.

"Sorry to everyone that you have to dodge the spoilers if you want to play the game fresh. Completely fucking stupid you have to do this. This is not at all how any of us at [Sony Santa Monica] wanted things to go."

sorry to everyone that you have to dodge the spoilers if you want to play the game fresh. completely fucking stupid you have to do this.



this is not at all how any of us at SMS wanted things to go.



💙 — cory barlog (@corybarlog) October 29, 2022

