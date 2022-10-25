Age Of Empires II: Definitive Edition Rated for Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One - News

/ 253 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition has been rated for the Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One in the US by the Entertainment Software Rating Board (ESRB) and in Europe by the Pan European Game Information (PEGI) board.

The Europe rating gives the Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One versions of the game a release date of today, October 25.

The game will likely officially be announced for Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One today at the Age of Empires 25th Anniversary live stream, which will take place at 10:00 am PT / 1:00 pm ET on Twitch.

Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition first released for PC in November 2019.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles