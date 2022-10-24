PlayStation Partner Awards 2022 Japan Asia to be Held on December 2 - News

/ 76 Views

by, posted 30 minutes ago

Sony Interactive Entertainment Japan Asia announced PlayStation Partner Awards 2022 Japan Asia will be held on December 2.

The PlayStation Wards have been held every year since 1995 and recognizes the best-selling PlayStation titles sold in Japan and Asia.

The Grand Award is given to the two titles developed in Japan / Asia with the highest sales worldwide between October 2021 and September 2022.

Th Partner Award is given to the top-ranked worldwide sales of games developed in Japan / Asia between October 2021 and September 2022.

The Special Award is given to the games developed in Japan / Asia wit the highest sales in Japan / Asia from October 2021 and September 2022.

The Users' Choice Award is awarded to the top five titles chosen by users in Japan / Asia.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles