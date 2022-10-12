Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Trailer Introduces Electric-Type Gym Leader Iono - News

/ 116 Views

by, posted 39 minutes ago

The Pokemon Company and developer Game Freak have released a new trailer for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet that introduces the Electric-type Gym Leader Iono, who is also an influencer and streamer.

View the trailer below:

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet will launch for the Nintendo Switch on November 18.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

