Bravely Default Producer Might Have Hinted a Remaster is on the Way - News

/ 118 Views

by, posted 55 minutes ago

Bravely Default producer Tomoya Asano during a live stream celebrating the 10th anniversary of the game might have hinted a remaster of the game is in development.

"Over the past 10 years, our team has grown larger, and our capacity has increased," said Asano via a translation by Gematsu.

"Looking at the opening movie of [Bravely Default:] Flying Fairy, I feel like announcing a remaster of [Bravely Default:] Flying Fairy would be the best possible thing and something fans would desire. But for now I’m unfortunately unable to announce anything like that. ‘For now,’ let’s just say."

Bravely Default is a turn-based RPG that released for the Nintendo 3DS in Japan in October 2012.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles