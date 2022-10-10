Survival Horror Game Do Not Open Launches 15 for PS5 and PC, PS VR2 Version in Development - News

Publisher Perp Games and developer Nox Noctis announced the survival horror game, Do Not Open, will launch for the PlayStation 5 and PC via Steam on November 15. The PlayStation 4 version will launch in early 2023.

The PlayStation VR version has been cancelled and the developers are now focusing on developing a "definitive VR version" for PlayStation VR2, which will launch in 2023.

Read details on the game below:

In October 1994, three film students disappeared in the woods near Burkittsville, Maryland while filming a documentary. A year later, their film was found.

Venture into a land haunted by the souls of the dead from the fierce and deadly Battle of South Mountain during the Civil War and an infamous witch hunt. And struggle to escape the “fictitious” house of Elly Kedward (better known as Blair Witch), a house you are trapped in, as you search for your wife and daughter.

A tragic story inspired by real events, about a man’s fight to keep all reason and turn off the voices in his head. Schizophrenia or reality?

Designed as true survival horror infused with vulnerability and fear, and an emphasis on hiding rather than fighting. There are no second chances, your character only has one life.

A Disturbing Survival Horror, Inspired by Escape Room Mechanics

Escape the house whilst dealing with a mysterious paranormal threat, stalking you and your family The pressure is intense as a clock in the bottom corner ticks down to zero. The clock stops. You must get out of the room. NOW.

Old School Survival Horror

Designed around the true survival horror values of vulnerability and fear –with mechanics such as permadeath and an emphasis on hiding over fighting.

Procedurally Designed, for Replayability

Each new game will have a new house layout, key objects will be in different locations and with over 2,193, 360 different puzzle combinations, each playthrough will be a complete experience from beginning to end

Compatible with Virtual Reality

Alongside the next-generation version, the PlayStation 4 version will offer full virtual reality compatibility. Fear the virtual reality or fear the next-gen?

