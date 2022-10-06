Pokemon Scarlet and Violet 14-Minute Trailer Provides an In-Depth Look - News

by, posted 4 hours ago

The Pokemon Company and developer Game Freak have released a new 14-minute long trailer and new details for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

View the trailer below:

Read the latest details below:

Jump into a Paldean Journey

Take a peek at some of the adventures you’ll find throughout the open world of Paldea!

Make the Perfect Profile!

The profile app is where you can see what you’ve achieved during your adventures, such as how many badges you’ve gathered, how far along you are with completing the Pokedex, and even the number of sandwich recipes you’ve discovered!

It also shows the Pokemon you’re currently traveling with, and you can set a profile picture using just the right combination of outfits, hairstyles, poses, and filters as well! Try making a profile that’s uniquely “you”!​

By selecting Hide Info from your Adventure Records, you can view your profile photo in its entirety.

Introducing the TM Machine, a Handy Device That Can Make TMs!

A Technical Machine (or TM for short) is a tool that allows Pokemon to learn new moves. In these titles, there is a piece of equipment installed at every Pokemon Center called a TM Machine, which allows Trainers to make their own TMs.

TMs can be made using League Points (LP for short) and materials dropped by wild Pokemon after battle. LP can be obtained as you advance the story or by trading in materials from Pokemon. Find moves you want your Pokemon to learn at the TM Machine and try making a TM!

The selection of TMs available for you to make grows as you continue your adventure. A single TM can only be used once, but if you have enough LP and the right materials from Pokemon, you can make as many as you like using the TM Machine. Think carefully about what moves you want to have your Pokemon learn to expand your strategic arsenal.

Picnics

You can have picnics almost anywhere when out exploring the region’s vast wildernesses.​ Picnics allow you to spend leisure time with your Pokemon, and you can change the designs of the tablecloth, cups, water bottles, and other picnic items to create an arrangement of your liking.

When you start a picnic, your party Pokemon, as well as the Legendary Pokemon accompanying you—either Koraidon or Miraidon—will come out and gather around.

You can choose your favorite filters and take photos during picnics or while you’re out exploring. Filters are a great way to add a trendy flair to your photos.

Decide What Kind of Sandwich You’ll Make!

You can make all kinds of sandwiches at a picnic. Before you begin making your sandwich, you’ll choose which fillings and condiments you want to use, as well as a sandwich pick that’ll help hold it all together! Once you’re ready, you’ll arrange the ingredients on your bread, stacking them carefully. If you don’t balance them properly, you might accidentally cause your ingredients to topple over or fall off the bread entirely. Arrange them skilfully, though, and you just might create a culinary masterpiece!​

When your Pokemon eat sandwiches, not only will their HP be restored, but the meal may impart some effects that will come in handy on your adventures! Try making all sorts of sandwiches in all sorts of ways—mix ingredients to achieve unique flavors, try to create something visually striking, or simply use as many ingredients as possible and stack them as high as you can!​

Become Great Friends with Lots of Pokemon!

During a picnic, your Pokemon will spend their time as they please. You can speak to your Pokemon one-on-one or use toys to play with them—spend time together and strengthen your bonds! When you have picnics with your Pokemon, you may also find a Pokemon Egg!

Give Your Pokemon a Good Scrub!

In these titles, having your Pokemon walk alongside you or battle can cause them to get grimy and dirty. By washing your Pokemon at a picnic, not only will they get clean, but their HP will be restored and their bond with you will become stronger.

Your Pokemon can get covered in mud from the roadsides, snow from snowstorms, and sand from sandstorms. In addition to weather phenomena or environmental factors like these, Pokemon may also get dirty from taking damage in battles. Scrub your Pokemon with a soapy sponge, give them a good rinse with water, and shower them with appreciation for their hard work.​

Picnics Become Even Livelier When Playing with Friends!

You can also enjoy picnics with friends while playing together through the Union Circle.​

Simply approach another player’s picnic while you’re playing together with friends to have you and your Pokemon join.

You can take a group photo or make sandwiches together with up to three other friends, making a picnic an even livelier occasion—you may even find a Pokemon Egg while you and your friends’ Pokemon are playing together!

New Pokemon

Farigiraf

Category: Long Neck Pokemon

Long Neck Pokemon Type: Normal / Psychic

Normal / Psychic Height: 10’6″

10’6″ Weight: 352.7 lbs.

352.7 lbs. Ability: Cud Chew / Armor Tail

The Head of Its Main Body and the Head on Its Tail Combined!

As a result of its Evolution, the head of its main body and the head from its tail have become one. Both of Farigiraf’s brains are connected through thick nerves, increasing its psychic energy, and it can emit psychic waves from the antennae on its head. It’s always mindful of its surroundings, and while it can detect danger in an instant, there are times when its body cannot react as fast as its two brains can think.​

The Head from Its Tail Is Equipped for Both Offense and Defense

The thick, sturdy head from its tail provides good defense for the head of the main body. When the head from its tail closes its mouth, Farigiraf whips its long neck around in an attack that deals brutal physical damage. The force of this attack is said to be able to pulverize stone and crush steel beams.​

New Ability: Cud Chew

Farigiraf’s Ability, Cud Chew, is a new Ability appearing for the first time in these titles. When a Pokemon with this Ability eats a Berry, it will eat it one more time at the end of the next turn.

New Ability: Armor Tail

​Farigiraf’s Ability, Armor Tail, is another new Ability appearing for the first time in these titles. It makes opposing Pokemon unable to use priority moves.

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet will launch for the Nintendo Switch on November 18.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

