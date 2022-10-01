NBA 2K23 and GTAV Top the New Zealand Charts - Sales

NBA 2K23 has remained in first place on the New Zealand charts, according to IGEA for the week ending September 25, 2022.

Rockstar's Grand Theft Auto V remained in second place, while Tekken 7 climbed two spots to third place. Riders Republic raced up from sixth to fourth place and Splatoon 3 fell one spot to fifth place. Red Dead Redemption 2 jumped up from eighth to sixth place.

The rest of the top 10 are all re-entries. Metro: 2033 Redux came in seventh place, Sid Meier's Civilization VI took eighth place, Devil May Cry 5 took ninth place, and Gran Turismo 7 took 10th place.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles in New Zealand for the week:

NBA 2K23 Grand Theft Auto V Tekken 7 Riders Republic Splatoon 3 Red Dead Redemption 2 Metro: 2033 Redux Sid Meier's Civilization VI Devil May Cry 5 Gran Turismo 7

