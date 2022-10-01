Stray Enters the Australian Charts - Sales

NBA 2K23 has remained in first place on the Australian charts, according to IGEA for the week ending September 25, 2022.

The retail version of Stray debuted this week as it entered the charts in sixth place. The game originally debuted as a digital-only release in July for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC. It is also available on PlayStation Plus Extra subscribers.

Splatoon 3 remained in second place in its third week and Rockstar's Grand Theft Auto V remained in third place. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is up one spot to fourth place and Nintendo Switch Sports is up from sixth to fifth place.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles in Australian for the week:

NBA 2K23 Splatoon 3 Grand Theft Auto V Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Nintendo Switch Sports Stray - NEW The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD Game Builder Garage Minecraft (NS) Metro: 2033 Redux

