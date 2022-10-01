Ubisoft, Bungie, and IOI Working on Plans to Help Stadia Players - News

Google this past week announced it is shutting down its cloud gaming service, Stadia, on January 18, 2023.

Ubisoft, Bungie and IO Interactive announced they are all working on ways to help its Stadia players.

"While Stadia will shut down on January 18, 2023, we're happy to share that we're working to bring the games you own on Stadia to PC through Ubisoft Connect," said Ubisoft. "We'll have more to share regarding specific details as well as the impact for Ubisoft+ subscribers at a later date."

Bungie on its Destiny Bulletin Twitter account said, "We just learned about Stadia Shutting down and have begun conversations about next steps for our [Destiny 2] players. We will announce and send out information regarding Destiny 2 Stadia accounts once we have a plan of action."

IO Interactive in support of its Hitman players on Stadia said they "are looking into ways for you to continue your Hitman experience on other platforms."

Google will be refunding all Stadia purchases including hardware purchased through the Google Store, as well as all software, and add-on content purchased through the Stadia store. The majority of refunds are expected to be completed by mid-January 2023.

