Splatoon 3 Tops the Japanese Charts Again, PS5 Stock Improves - Sales

/ 697 Views

by, posted 5 hours ago

Splatoon 3 (NS) has remained in first place on the retail charts in Japan with sales of 301,845 units, according to Famitsu for the week ending September 25, 2022. The game has now sold 2,743,135 units at retail in Japan.

Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival (NS) debuted in second place with sales of 31,085 units. The one other new title in the top 10, The DioField Chronicle (NS), debuted in eighth place with sales of 6,415 units.

Horizon Forbidden West (PS5) re-entered the top 10 in third place with sales of 10,263.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) is up one spot to fourth place with sales of 9,617 units, while Minecraft (NS) climbed from eighth to fifth place with sales of 8,829 units.

Dragon Quest X: Rise of the Five Tribes Offline (NS) is in sixth place with sales of 8,554 units. Nintendo Switch Sports (NS) dropped one spot to seventh place with sales of 8,538 units.

Eight of the top 10 games are for the Nintendo Switch, one is for the PlayStation 5, and one is for the PlayStation 4.

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling platform with 86,572 units sold. The PlayStation 5 sold 29,522 units, the Xbox Series X|S sold 12,179 units, the 3DS sold 41 units, and the PlayStation 4 sold 10 units.

Here is the complete top 10:

[NSW] Splatoon 3 (Nintendo, 09/09/22) – 301,845 (2,743,135) [NSW] Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival (Bandai Namco, 09/22/22) – 31,085 (New) [PS5] Horizon Forbidden West (SIE, 02/18/22) – 10,263 (81,479) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 9,617 (4,847,032) [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 8,829 (2,801,507) [NSW] Dragon Quest X: Rise of the Five Tribes Offline (Square Enix, 09/15/22) – 8,554 (152,390) [NSW] Nintendo Switch Sports (Nintendo, 04/29/22) – 8,538 (740,713) [NSW] The DioField Chronicle (Square Enix, 09/22/22) – 6,415 (New) [PS4] Dragon Quest X: Rise of the Five Tribes Offline (Square Enix, 09/15/22) – 5,642 (53,742) [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18) – 5,079 (4,981,611)

Here is the hardware breakdown (followed by lifetime sales):

Switch OLED Model – 55,646 (2,678,496) Switch – 26,944 (18,719,387) PlayStation 5 – 26,380 (1,684,810) Xbox Series S – 11,635 (190,092) Switch Lite – 3,982 (4,895,210) PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 3,142 (270,393) Xbox Series X – 544 (160,335) New 2DS LL (including 2DS) – 41 (1,188,750) PlayStation 4 – 10 (7,819,882)

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles