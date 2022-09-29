Stray Enters the Swiss Charts in 2nd, Splatoon 3 Remains in 1st - Sales

Splatoon 3 has remained in first place on the Switzerland charts, according to SwissCharts.com for the 38th week of 2022.

Stray for the PlayStation 5 debuted in second place.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe remained dropped one spot to third place and Nintendo Switch Sports remained in fourth place. Minecraft remained in fifth place. NBA 2K23 fell three spots to sixth place, while Mario Party Superstars remained in seventh place.

There are a total of six Nintendo Switch games in the top 10, three multiplatform games, and one PlayStation 5 game.

Here are the top 10 best-selling games in Switzerland for Week 38, 2022: Splatoon 3 Stray - NEW Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Nintendo Switch Sports Minecraft NBA 2K23 Mario Party Superstars FIFA 22 The Legend Of Zelda: Breath Of The Wild Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury

