Switch Sales Top 113M, PS4 Tops 117M - Worldwide Hardware Estimates for Sep 11-17

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling console with 354,827 units sold for the week ending September 17, 2022, according to VGChartz estimates. The Switch has now sold an estimated 113.01 million units lifetime.

The PlayStation 5 sold an estimated 221,642 units to bring its lifetime sales to 23.42 million units. The Xbox Series X|S sold 178,048 units to bring their lifetime sales to 16.99 million units.

PS5 sales compared to the same week for the PS4 in 2015 are down by over 15,000 units, while the Xbox Series X|S compared to the same week for the Xbox One are up by over 53,000 units. PS4 sold 237,005 units for the week ending September 19, 2015 and Xbox One sales were at 124,875 units.

The PlayStation 4 sold an estimated 2,412 units, and the Xbox One sold 192 units.

Nintendo Switch sales compared to the same week a year ago are up by 83,349 units (30.7%), while the PlayStation 5 is down by 43,615 (-16.4%) and the Xbox Series X|S is up 34,872 units (24.4%).

The PlayStation 4 is down 23,742 units (-90.8%) year-over-year and the Xbox One is down 4,435 units (-95.9%).

Looking at sales week-on-week, Nintendo Switch sales are down by over 79,000 units, PlayStation 5 sales are up by over 4,000 units, and Xbox Series X|S sales are up by nearly 12,000 units.

2022 year-to-date, the Nintendo Switch has sold an estimated 11.29 million units, the PlayStation 5 has sold 6.44 million units, and the Xbox Series X|S has sold 5.59 million units.

Global hardware estimates (Followed by lifetime sales):

Switch - 354,827 ( 113,013,146 ) PlayStation 5 - 221,642 ( 23,424,424 ) Xbox Series X|S - 178,048 ( 16,993,188 ) PlayStation 4 - 2,412 ( 117,001,767 ) Xbox One - 192 ( 50,534,511 )

Americas (US, Canada, Latin America) hardware estimates:

Switch - 107,243 PlayStation 5 - 102,294 Xbox Series X|S - 92,383 PlayStation 4 - 1,778 Xbox One - 137

Europe hardware estimates:

PlayStation 5 - 76,778

Switch - 70,997 Xbox Series X|S - 52,147

PlayStation 4 - 571 Xbox One - 47 Asia (Japan, mainland Asia, Middle East) hardware estimates:

Switch - 163,710 PlayStation 5 - 33,623 Xbox Series X|S - 27,219 PlayStation 4 - 37 Xbox One - 4

Oceania (Australia and New Zealand) hardware estimates:

Switch - 12,877 PlayStation 5 - 8,947 Xbox Series X|S - 6,299

PlayStation 4 - 26 Xbox One - 4 VGChartz Methodology: Hardware estimates are based on retail sampling and trends in individual countries, which are then extrapolated to represent the wider region. This typically allows us to produce figures that end up being within 10% of the actual totals. This data is regularly compared against official shipment figures released by the console manufacturers and figures estimated by regional trackers with greater market coverage than ourselves. We then update our own estimates to bring them into line with those figures. This can result in frequent changes often within a short space of time, but we feel it's important to prioritise accuracy over consistency. Note that our estimates are based on sell-through data (units sold to consumers). In almost all cases the figures released by console manufacturers are based on shipment data (sell-in), where as soon as a device has left the factory and entered the supply chain for delivery it is considered a sale. This is why there is always a difference between the companies’ figures (sell-in) and VGChartz estimates (sell-through), even after we’ve made adjustments. The one exception to that is when a console has been discontinued and the remaining stock has finally sold out – at that point the figures will match.

