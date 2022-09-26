Stray Retail Version Enters the UK Charts - Sales

/ 548 Views

by, posted 6 hours ago

Splatoon 3 has remained in first place the UK retail charts, according to GfK Chart-Track for the week ending September 24, 2022. The game in its third week saw sales drop 44 percent.

The retail version of Stray debuted this week as it entered the charts in third place. The game originally debuted as a digital-only release in July for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC. It is also available on PlayStation Plus Extra subscribers.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is up one spot to second place as sales dropped five percent. Grand Theft Auto V sales rose 21 percent to help the game jump from ninth to fifth place. Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga jumped up from 18th to 10th place with sales up 43 percent.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles for the week:

Splatoon 3 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Stray - NEW Horizon: Forbidden West Grand Theft Auto V Minecraft (NS) Animal Crossing: New Horizons Horizon: Forbidden West Pokémon Legends Arceus Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Thanks, GamesIndustry.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles