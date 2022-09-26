Splatoon 3 Tops the French Charts, Horizon Forbidden West Re-Enters Top Five - Sales

Splatoon 3 (NS) has remained in first place on the French charts for week 37, 2022, according to SELL.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) is up from fifth to second place. Horizon Forbidden West (PS5) re-entered the top five in fifth place.

Two versions of NBA 2K23 remained in the top five. The PlayStation 4 version remained in the third place and the PlayStation 5 version fell from second to fourth place.

Top sellers per system were as follows:

PS5

NBA 2K23 Horizon Forbidden West The Last of Us Part I

Xbox Series X|S

NBA 2K23 Forza Horizon 5 Saints Row Day One Edition

PS4 NBA 2K23 Saints Row Day One Edition Grand Theft Auto V Xbox One NBA 2K23 F1 22 Grand Theft Auto V Nintendo Switch Splatoon 3 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Animal Crossing: New Horizons PC Farming Simulator 22 The Sims 4 WRC 10

