Splatoon 3 Remained at the Top of the Italian Charts - Sales

Splatoon 3 (NS)* remained in first place on the Italian charts for Week 37, 2022, which ended September 18, 2022.

Two versions of NBA 2K23 remained in the top 10 in the second week of the basketball game. The PlayStation 4 version is up one spot to second place and the PlayStation 5 version dropped from second to fourth place. The Xbox Series X|S version fell out of the top 10 after debuting in 10th place the week before.

Grand Theft Auto V (PS4) is up one spot to third place and F1 22 (PS4) remained in fifth place. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS)* remained in sixth place.

There are five Nintendo Switch titles in the top 10, four PlayStation 4 titles, and one PlayStation 5 title.

Here are the top 10 best-selling games for Italy for Week 37, 2022:

Splatoon 3 (NS)* NBA 2K23 (PS4) Grand Theft Auto V (PS4) NBA 2K23 (PS5) F1 22 (PS4) Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS)* Minecraft (NS) Nintendo Switch Sports (NS)* Assassin's Creed Valhalla (PS4) Mario Strikers: Battle League (NS)*

*Retail sales only

