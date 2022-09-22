Microsoft CEO is 'Very Confident' the Activision Blizzard Deal Will be Approved - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 3 hours ago / 662 Views
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella speaking with Bloomberg discussed the Activision Blizzard acquisition and said he is "very confident" the deal will be approved even as the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) in the UK will be doing a more in-depth investigation into the deal.
"Of course, any acquisition of this size will go through scrutiny, but we feel very, very confident that we’ll come out," said Nadella.
Nadella added that Microsoft is the fourth or fifth biggest competitor in the video game industry and Sony as the number one player has made several recent acquisitions. "So if this is about competition, let us have competition," he said.
The Microsoft CEO believes that Microsoft will be able to cope with a weaker economy and rising inflation, and at the same time help its customers endure.
"The constraints are real—inflation is definitely all around us," he said. "I always go back to the point that in an uncertain time, in an inflationary time, software is the deflationary force."
Microsoft will work on "ensuring that our customers are able to do more with less," said Nadella. "So in terms of outlook, I am optimistic about Microsoft’s value proposition. I’m optimistic about our share, but we are not immune from anything that is a macroeconomic headwind."
