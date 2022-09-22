Valkyrie Profile: Lenneth Delayed to December 22 - News

Square Enix announced it has delayed the release of Valkyrie Profile: Lenneth for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 from September 29 to December 22.

"As we celebrate the upcoming launch of Valkyrie Elysium, we unfortunately need a bit more time for Valkyrie Profile: Lenneth to improve the quality of the title and have decided to move the release date to December 22, 2022," said Square Enix via Twitter.

"For those who have pre-ordered Valkyrie Elysium Digital Deluxe Edition from the PlayStation Store; you will now receive your copy of Valkyrie Profile: Lenneth on December 22, 2022.

"Thank you for all of your support, we look forward to you playing Valkyrie Elysium from September 29th and Valkyrie Profile: Lenneth when it launches December 22."

