Assassin’s Creed Odyssey Out Now on Xbox Game Pass - News

posted 29 minutes ago

Ubisoft and Microsoft announced during the Xbox Tokyo Games Show 2022 showcase Assassin’s Creed Odyssey is now available to play on Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass.

"Available now with Xbox Game Pass, delve into Assassin’s Creed Odyssey and live epic adventures in a world where every choice matters," reads the Xbox Wire post.

"From an outcast Spartan mercenary to a legendary Greek hero, embark on a breathtaking journey to uncover the secrets of your past and change the fate of Ancient Greece, a war-torn world shaped by gods and men, where mountains and sea collide. Experience seamless naval exploration, and brand-new ways to fight. Meet Ancient Greece’s famous figures and interact with them during a pivotal point in history that shaped western civilization."

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey released in October 2018 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

