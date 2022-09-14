Deathverse: Let It Die Launches September 28 for PS5 and PS4, October 5 for PC - News

/ 269 Views

by, posted 9 hours ago

Publisher GungHo Online Entertainment and developer Supertrick Games have announced the free-to-play multiplayer survival action game, Deathverse: Let It Die, will launch for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 on September 28, and for PC via Steam on October 5.

View the launch trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Killer Gameplay

In the survival battle arena Deathverse: Let It Die, you’ll compete against players and fight off hazardous in-game foes in player-versus-player-versus-environment combat. Use state-of-the-art weaponry to dazzle crowds, and customize your own original character with upgrades you collect and unlock as you cheat death, outlive your competitors, and climb the rankings to become a star!

The grand stage is an uninhabited island covered in SPLithium, an indispensable energy source in the era of Deathverse: Let It Die. It is rumored that SPLithium contamination created the UMA, dangerous, mutated creatures and plants who call this island home. If that wasn’t enough, half-way through each match, even deadlier enemies enter the fray, with nigh-invincible Hunters joining the clash to chase down fighters without mercy.

As a contestant in this glamorous gorefest, you’ll fight using a special robotic unit, known as a “Wilson,” that will give you all the tools you need to survive. These battle-ready bots offer a variety of deadly features:

Transform into all kinds of weapons, like hammers, knives, katanas, and more to batter and break your competitors.

Deploy protective shields to stop attackers in their tracks.

Fire electric bullets to stun enemies.

Activate any number of skills that you can customize to suit your playstyle.

As you progress through the game, you can upgrade your Wilson and unlock even more ways to slay and increase your odds of survival.

A Story to Die For

Set hundreds of years after the events of Let It Die, Deathverse: Let It Die brings players into the world of smash-hit reality show ‘Death Jamboree.’ Hosted by the charismatic Bryan Zemeckis, with commentary from former Champion Queen B, the MCs’ personalities are just as colorful as the bloodstained stage. While it’s well known that Death Jamboree is produced by the enigmatic Yotsuyama Broadcasting Company, the show’s past is steeped in mystery and led by a cabal of shadowy figures.

It’s time to master your favorite weapon, captivate fans with showstopping moves, and gain the admiration of a global audience to become a rising star.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles